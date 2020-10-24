search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsSecond course at Donald Trump's Aberdeen resort gets go ahead

Golf News

Second course at Donald Trump's Aberdeen resort gets go ahead

By bunkered.co.uk17 October, 2020
donald trump Menie Estate Trump Aberdeen Trump International Golf Links Scotland Aberdeen City Council Aberdeenshire golf courses
Donald Trump

Plans to build a second golf course at an Aberdeenshire property owned by US president Donald Trump have been given the green light.

The MacLeod Course - named after Trump’s mother, Mary MacLeod, originally from Stornoway - will be built adjacent to the existing 18-hole championship course on the Menie Estate.

Aberdeenshire Council gave full planning permission for the second links on Friday afternoon subject to certain conditions and despite some local objections.

It is anticipated that the MacLeod Course will share the facilities currently used by the existing layout.

• This Masters video will give you goosebumps

• Cameraman red-faced after on-air blunder

Plans for the second course were first approved by local councilors by eight votes to four in September 2019. Since then, various campaigners had called for that decision to be overturned.

Listen!

MEET THE MAN WHO CAN OUTDRIVE BRYSON WITH A PUTTER... SERIOUSLY!

However, the council planning department announced yesterday that it has granted the Trump Organisation full permission for the new course, which it says “will contribute towards the significant social and economic benefits expected to be delivered by the wider development proposals within the Menie estate”.

Shortly after the plans for the second course were first approved last year, councillors also rubber-stamped plans for 550 houses to be built at the Menie resort, as well as shops and food outlets.

• Host venue for 2023 Solheim Cup confirmed

• Hospitality tickets for 150th Open on-sale now

Dubbed ‘The Trump Estate’, the community will feature a variety of properties, ranging from cottages to larger homes costing more than £1m. It will also have its own town hall.

It is expected that the second course and the houses will be built concurrently.

The first course at the Menie Estate opened for play in 2012 and was designed by acclaimed golf course architect Martin Hawtree.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - donald trump

Related Articles - Trump Aberdeen

Related Articles - Trump International Golf Links Scotland

Related Articles - Aberdeen City Council

Related Articles - Aberdeenshire

Related Articles - golf courses

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
6 ESSENTIAL TIPS FOR WINTER GOLF
golf coaching
play button
Introducing... the top 5 drivers of 2020!
Drivers
play button
REAL GAME CHANGERS – Titleist TSi metalwoods review
Titleist
play button
Is this a cheaper and better ball??? – Vice Golf balls review
Vice
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

UH-OH! Bryson DeChambeau hits his biggest drive so far
£25m cash injection for popular Scottish course
Iconic UK course threatened by coastal erosion
WATCH - Frustrated Rory McIlroy snaps club at Zozo Championship
The day the Earth stood still: How Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct posture and alignment
Watch
play button
Keeping your clubface square
Watch
play button
How close to the golf ball should you stand?
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s takeaway tips
Watch
See all videos right arrow