Second PGA Tour pro tests positive for COVID-19

Cameron Champ has tested positive for COVID-19.

The tour made the announcement ahead of this week's Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

Champ, 25, tested positive for the coronavirus during pre-tournament screening on Tuesday and has, per protocols, withdrawn from the event.

He becomes the second player on the tour to return a positive following Nick Watney at last week's RBC Heritage.

“I feel great physically and I was obviously surprised and disappointed to learn of the test result,” said Champ. “It’s important now to take the necessary steps and measures to protect others, including my loved ones.”

The tour is expected to release full testing results at the completion of the pre-tournament testing process on Wednesday.



In a statement, the it said that Champ "will have the PGA Tour’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines."

World No.79 Champ is in his second season on the PGA Tour and has two victories to his name, most recently the Safeway Open in September last year.

He did not feature in last week's RBC Heritage and resides in Houston, Texas, where confirmed cases of the disease have been on the rise.