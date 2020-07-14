search
Golf News

Second UK golf club closes its doors following lockdown

By bunkered.co.uk14 July, 2020
Golf Clubs Closures COVID-19 coronavirus Amateur Golf grassroots golf PAtsull Park
A popular golf club in the Midlands is closing for good.

Liquidators have been called in to Patsull Park Hotel, Golf & Country Club near Wolverhampton with all staff having been made redundant last week.

It is the second known UK golf club to close since coronavirus restrictions started to ease in May.

A spokesperson for Past Business Recovery, the company handling the liquidation, told the Express & Star newspaper: “Directors have commended to place the company into liquidation.

"Unfortunately, the business is ceasing to trade and all staff have been made redundant as of July 9. "Further documentation has been issued to creditors and we will be writing to creditors and employees in due course."

Last month, Magnolia Park in Aylesbury announced its intention to cease trading on July 31 as a result of “on-going Coronavirus restrictions and the long-term repercussions for the hotel business”.

Located just ten minutes from Junction 3 of the M54 – 45 minutes from Birmingham and only 90 minutes from Manchester – Patsull Park golf course opened for play in 1979 and has long been a popular destination for golf days with companies and societies in the Midlands, as well as those from further afield.

According to The Golf Business website, the owner of the Nottinghamshire Golf & Country Club has contacted the liquidators to see if the club may be salvageable.

