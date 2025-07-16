Sign up for our daily newsletter
Think you know Royal Portrush? Well, did you know about the secret storm shelter on the breathtaking par-4 fifth?
Probably not.
This hidden part of the 153rd Open Championship venue is exactly that: hidden. In fact, if you’ve been at the Dunluce Links this week, you probably walked right over it.
More importantly, it might be in play.
Don’t worry, all the usual Open tests are certain to strike this week. Think pot bunkers, thick rough, heavy winds, and even rain, but this could make things more interesting.
Paul Casey found this out during a practice round in 2019, when he disappeared into the den and got creative.
“Lies like no other,” a post from The Open’s official X account wrote.
The Englishman reappeared from the shelter with a smile on his face, and understandably so, after a more than respectable effort.
For context, the driveable par-4 – called ‘White Rocks’ – stretches 372 yards this week and doglegs from left to right towards the sea.
It yielded four eagles and 111 birdies in 2019, however, a host of dangers including out-of-bounds behind the green means there were also 13 double bogeys or worse throughout the week.
Balls bounding into proximity of the shelter will be of added concern, so fans can probably expect a similarly wide range of scoring this week.
The six-foot shelter itself rests merely feet from the greenside – and it has another particularly handy use.
With potentially foul weather on the horizon, don’t be surprised to see players seek some welcome refuge.
For that reason, multiple storm shelters can be found littered across the links, including another nearby on the eighth tee box.
If no shots are struck from the secret shelter on five, at least Mother Nature might it – and the others –into play.
