Self-standing putters - clever innovating or blatant cheating?

Whilst much of the talk has centred around the odd new procedure for taking a drop, the recently-updated rules of golf have also outlawed the controversial business of caddies lining up their players.



Particularly common on the LPGA, this practice has been a bugbear of armchair golfers for years but, as of January 1, is no longer allowed.

John Smoltz, however, may have discovered a unique way around said rule.



• The very best of Eddie Pepperell on Twitter



• PICS - Heavy snow causes golf course white-out across Scotland



The former Major League Baseball player turned avid golfer was spotted using a rather unconventional putter during last week’s Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

Smoltz, 51, an eight-time MLB all-star, took part in the event using a Bloodline putter, which has a rather unusual feature – it’s self-standing.

Check out this video of Smoltz using it last week, courtesy of Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols.

As you can see, the putter allows Smoltz to line-up as normal before letting go off the club and walking behind it to check that it is sitting square to his target.

“Everybody I play with says ‘That’s illegal,’” Smoltz told reporters at the Diamond Resorts event.



• Official 2019 Solheim Cup tartan unveiled

• Monty shares details of unusual new hobby

Except here’s the thing – it’s not.

According to the USGA, self-standing putters are allowed to be used to help players take a stance or to point out the line of play only when they are placed right next to the ball.

That’s all well and good but are we the only ones who think that, a bit like anchoring before it, it’s not really in the spirit of the game?



Self-standing putters – your thoughts?

Do you think self-standing putters should be allowed in competitive golf? Leave your thoughts in our Comments section below.