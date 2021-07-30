search
Senior Open Championship caddie Chris Cooley passes away

By bunkered.co.uk22 July, 2021
Chris Cooley, a full-time caddie at Queenwood Golf Club for almost 20 years, has sadly passed away ahead of this week’s Senior Open Championship.

Cooley, a long-time servant to his golf club in Surrey, was caddying for American pro Fran Quinn at Sunningdale on a Tuesday practice round when he suffered a cardiac arrest.

In a statement, the Legends Tour revealed that Cooley was given immediate attention by the tournament’s medical staff before being rushed to the local Frimley Park Hospital. Sadly, Cooley passed away later that evening.

“As a family we are heart broken,” said Bill Cooley, Chris’ brother, as part of the Legends Tour’s statement. “Words cannot describe how sad and devastated we all are and the immense hole in our lives Chris has left.

“Chris loved being a caddie and was over the moon to be at Sunningdale this week. He leaves a legacy of love and integrity with his family and those who knew him and has left us all with wonderful memories of him as a loving husband, father, son, brother and uncle.

“We are grateful for each and every day we got to see his glowing smile, and for the wonderful times we all shared together.”

The European Tour has announced that, in memory of Cooley, flags will be lowered to half-mast at Sunningdale Golf Club and there will be a minute’s silence at 4:45pm during Thursday’s opening round at.

Black ribbons will also be made available at the first tee for players, caddies and staff.

Image credit: Legends Tour

