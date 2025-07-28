Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Another senior major for Padraig Harrington, and another huge prize money payout too as the Irishman claimed the ISPS Handa Senior Open title at Sunningdale.

By cruising to a three-shot victory over Thomas Bjorn and Justin Leonard, Harrington became just the fifth player in history to win both the Open and the Senior Open.

Harrington also took home a huge chunk of the $2.85million prize purse up for grabs at the legendary Berkshire heathland course.

Here is the full prize money breakdown of what each player got paid at the 2025 ISPS Handa Senior Open…

ISPS Handa Senior Open 2025 prize money payout in full

Winner: Padraig Harrington, $447,800

T-2: Thomas Bjørn, $233,358

T-2: Justin Leonard, $233,358

4: Scott Hend, $134,292

T-5: Cameron Percy, $103,854

T-5: Ernie Els, $103,854

7: Steven Alker, $80,484

T-8: Steve Allan, $60,306

T-8: Kevin Sutherland, $60,306

T-8: Greg Chalmers, $60,306

11: Y.E. Yang, $49,476

T-12: Richard Green, $44,574

T-12: Stephen Gallacher, $44,574

T-14: Alex Cejka, $39,520

T-14: Paul Lawrie, $39,520

T-14: Keith Horne, $39,520

T-17: Bo Van Pelt, $33,698

T-17: Simon Griffiths, $33,698

T-17: Jerry Kelly, $33,698

T-17: Michael Wright, $33,698

T-17: Darren Fichardt, $33,698

T-22: Steve Webster, $30,324

T-22: Clark Dennis, $30,324

T-24: Bradley Dredge, $26,269

T-24: Arjun Atwal, $26,269

T-24: K.J. Choi, $26,269

T-24: Miguel Angel Jiménez, $26,269

T-24: Bernhard Langer, $26,269

T-24: Ricardo Gonzalez, $26,269

T-24: Mark Hensby, $26,269

T-31: Stephen Ames, $20,279

T-31: Tim Petrovic, $20,279

T-31: Tim O’Neal, $20,279

T-31: Colin Montgomerie, $20,279

T-31: J.J. Henry, $20,279

T-31: Ángel Cabrera, -$20,279

T-31: Shane Bertsch, $20,279

T-31: John Rollins, $20,279

T-31: Retief Goosen, $20,279

T-40: Tag Ridings, $15,944

T-40: Jason Caron, $15,944

T-40: Bob Estes, $15,944

T-40: Corey Pavin, $15,944

T-40: Matt Gogel, $15,944

T-40: Paul Goydos, $15,944

T-40: Charlie Wi, $15,944

T-47: Mark Brown, $13,414

T-47: Ken Tanigawa, $13,414

T-47: Maarten Lafeber, $13,414

50: Peter Baker, $12,426

T-51: Matthew Cort, $10,853

T-51: Joakim Haeggman, $10,853

T-51: Darren Clarke, $10,853

T-51: Joe Durant, $10,853

T-51: Chad Campbell, $10,853

T-56: Jeev Milkha Singh, $8,527

T-56: David Drysdale, $8,527

T-56: James Kingston, $8,527

T-56: Paul Stankowski, $8,527

T-56: Phillip Price, $8,527

T-61: Mikael Lundberg, $6,398

T-61: Anthony Wall, $6,398

T-61: Stuart Appleby, $6,398

T-61: Jyoti Randhawa, $6,398

T-61: Mark Wilson, $6,398

T-61: Tom Pernice Jr., $6,398

T-61: Steve Flesch, $6,398

T-61: Greg Owen, $6,398

69: Billy Mayfair, $5,244

T-70: Robert Coles, $4,788

T-70: Ariel Cañete, $4,788

T-70: Ian Woosnam, $4,788

T-73: Euan McIntosh, $4,218

T-73: Thomas Gögele, $4,218

75: Billy Andrade, $3,876