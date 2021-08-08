search
HomeGolf NewsSensational club golfer cards two albatrosses and five eagles

Golf News

Sensational club golfer cards two albatrosses and five eagles

By Ryan Crombie01 August, 2021
grassroots golf Amateur Golf irvine ravenspark golf club Golf News Golf In Scotland Golf Clubs
An amateur golfer has carded two albatrosses and five eagles at his local course over the space of just ten weeks.

Gary Seymour, now a member at Irvine Ravenspark Golf course in Ayrshire, had packed the golf clubs away in the garage for ten years, until last November when he caught the bug again.

“Playing a few rounds last year gave me the impetus to join back at the club I was at previously,” Seymour told bunkered.co.uk.

“I got off to a flyer and I played my three games at the start of this season to get my handicap. I started at four at the start of this season. I got into a good run and I was striking the ball really well. I’ve now got my handicap down at plus one and I’ve had a good run of scores.”

A good run of scores might be a bit of an understatement. 

Over a stretch of ten weeks, Seymour, playing in club competitions, recorded five eagles and two albatrosses.

“It all kicked off when I got two eagles at the same hole two weeks in a row,” he added. “There was a lot of laughter around about the club, with people asking me when I was going to get my next one.

“A few weeks later, on the par-5 tenth hole, I hit a good drive and had just short of 180 yards into the green. I hit a full 7-iron. You can’t see the full flat of the green from where I was stood, and we knew it was going to be close.

“When we couldn’t see the ball, the four of us that were playing knew straight away that it was in the hole. It was a nice surprise and that’s the first time that it’s ever been done on the 10th hole in competition at the club.”

Some players will never experience the thrill of holing an albatross, but Seymour experienced it twice in just a few weeks.

“My second albatross came in a match play event. I was one down with two holes to play and on the 17th, I sunk my tee shot on a 330-yard par-4. I’ve had two albatrosses and five eagles this year.”

As well as his sensational scoring, Seymour claimed the Irvine Ravenspark Club Championship trophy on his first year since returning to the club after his ten-year hiatus.

“That’s been my biggest achievement. It’s been a bit surreal. I’ve been doing well.”

