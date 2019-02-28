search
HomeGolf News'Senseless' – Club appeals for info after greens vandalised

Golf News

‘Senseless’ – Club appeals for info after greens vandalised

By bunkered.co.uk27 February, 2019
Howley Hall vandalism Golf Clubs golf in Yorkshire Yorkshire Open Championship english golf Amateur Golf grassroots golf
Howley Hall Green

The management of Howley Hall Golf Club is appealing for information after two of its greens were vandalised on Tuesday evening.

Two men in their late teens or early twenties tore up the club’s 14th and 16th greens on a grey quad bike before fleeing toward the Woodkirk or Batley area.

The prestigious club is located just minutes from the M62 and M1 on the outskirts of Leeds.

Founded in 1900, its course was upgraded by Dr Alister MacKenzie – the co-creator of Augusta National – in 1913. Widely regarded as one of the finest championship courses in the North of England, it is also the host venue of the Yorkshire Open Championship.

Howley Hall Green 2
Howley Hall Green 3

Twitter users have been quick to offer their sympathies to the club following the damage.  

Anyone with any information as to the identity of the culprits or the damage caused should contact the club in the first instance on 01924 350 100.

(Pics: @HowleyGC)

