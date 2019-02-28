‘Senseless’ – Club appeals for info after greens vandalised

The management of Howley Hall Golf Club is appealing for information after two of its greens were vandalised on Tuesday evening.



Two men in their late teens or early twenties tore up the club’s 14th and 16th greens on a grey quad bike before fleeing toward the Woodkirk or Batley area.

The prestigious club is located just minutes from the M62 and M1 on the outskirts of Leeds.



Founded in 1900, its course was upgraded by Dr Alister MacKenzie – the co-creator of Augusta National – in 1913. Widely regarded as one of the finest championship courses in the North of England, it is also the host venue of the Yorkshire Open Championship.

Twitter users have been quick to offer their sympathies to the club following the damage.

I have no words that can be used on twitter unfortunately. Disgraceful, all the best with the repairs. — Chris Hall (@ChrisHall_84) February 26, 2019

To a certain degree I would think greenkeepering can be a thankless task anyway and then you get spineless Pratt's that do things like this,chin up lads and keep going. — JOHN NESFIELD (@NesfieldJohn) February 27, 2019

I'd wait in trees with a set of old clubs to wrap around their necks to do damage that would take longer to recover than the putting surfaces — craig danks (@danksy82) February 27, 2019

Anyone with any information as to the identity of the culprits or the damage caused should contact the club in the first instance on 01924 350 100.



(Pics: @HowleyGC)

