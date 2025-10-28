Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Sepp Straka finished outside the top 70 in the Race to Dubai Rankings, but the Austrian will return for the DP World Tour playoffs thanks to his Ryder Cup status.

Straka played his part in Europe’s 15-13 win over their American rivals at Bethpage Black last month.

The 32-year-old has not played since though, and has competed just once outside the match play clash since the end of August, coming at the PGA Tour’s Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Straka’s time away came following the premature birth of his child, with European captain Luke Donald citing this as the reason behind the Austrian’s decision not to play the BMW PGA Championship in September prior to the trip to New York.

Straka was the only European Ryder Cupper not to feature at Wentworth amid his family commitments at home.

He of course then returned to action for the battle at Bethpage Black two weeks later, where he was able to provide a positive update on family life.

“The last couple of months have been a bit of a roller coaster for my wife and I,” Straka said in New York.

“Little Thomas is doing well. He’s in the hospital, but he’s doing well. You know, these guys, Luke [Donald] and everybody, has been so unbelievable in supporting me.

“Yeah, I can’t thank everybody enough for the support that you guys are showing me throughout this whole thing.”

One month on, Straka’s return to golf has been confirmed with the Austrian named on the entry list for next week’s Abu Dhbai HSBC Links Championship at Yas Links.

The event is the first of two DP World Tour playoffs, with Straka joining Ludvig Aberg and Shane Lowry in taking advantage of their Ryder Cup status to compete.

It will be the Austrian’s third DP World Tour start of the season alongside his outings at the Genesis Scottish Open and the Ryder Cup.

All DP World Tour members are required to play a minimum of four events (which includes the Ryder Cup) each year to maintain their membership.

On the back of his commitment to playoff No. 1 in Abu Dhabi, bunkered.co.uk has learned that Straka also intends to play a week later at the DP World Tour Championship.

This would see the Austrian meet the four-event minimum for 2025. Entries into the season finale are confirmed following the end of play in Abu Dhabi on November 9.

