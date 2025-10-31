Sign up for our daily newsletter
Sepp Straka has informed the DP World Tour that he has withdrawn from the season-ending DP World Tour playoffs in the Middle East due to personal reasons.
The Austrian and his wife Paige welcomed their son Thomas prematurely in September, and Straka said he is now going to focus on time with his family.
“Paige and I are pleased to share that we are preparing for our son, Thomas, to return home in the coming weeks after spending his initial two months of life in intensive care,” Straka said.
“We are immensely grateful to the dedicated medical teams who have cared for him and helped him grow stronger following his early arrival in August.
“Consequently, I will be withdrawing from both the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the DP World Tour Championship to focus on my family during this important time.
“I need to be in Alabama to support Paige, ensuring we give Thomas the best start possible as he transitions from NICU to home.
“Thank you for the thoughtful messages and ongoing support we have received over the past few months. I would like to extend my best wishes to all participants in the upcoming DP World Tour playoff events and look forward to being back out there soon.”
The DP World Tour has confirmed that Straka, 33, will be allowed to keep his tour card for the 2026 season, despite not fulfilling his minimum Counting Tournament obligation.
Each player is required to play in at least four events, which the four-time PGA Tour winner would have achieved in Abu Dhabi next week.
DP World Tour chief executive Guy Kinnings has amended Straka’s minimum Counting Tournament obligation from four events to two, “in recognition of his serious personal circumstances since August, which have understandably impacted his ability to travel and compete globally”.
