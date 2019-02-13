Sergio Garcia addresses Saudi DQ in Instagram apology

With the exception of his apology via the European Tour and a few words to the Spanish press, Sergio Garcia has not addressed his actions at the Saudi International since the day of his disqualification.



Until now.

The Spaniard is back playing golf this week at the Genesis Open on the PGA Tour and, upon arriving in Los Angeles, he posted a further apology on his Instagram page for the antics that led to him being turfed out of the inaugural European Tour event, which included damaging no fewer than five greens.

"I’ve obviously had some time to reflect, and want to again say I’m sorry to my fans and fellow competitors.



"What happened is not an example I want to set, and it's not who I truly am. I am an emotional player and while I believe that's one of my biggest strengths, it's also one of my biggest flaws.



"I’m focused on working hard to channel that emotion the correct way and to be the best me, learn from it and move forward. Thanks for all the support."

You can read the post in full below.

