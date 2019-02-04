search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsSergio Garcia 'deserves a suspension', says PGA Tour pro

Golf News

Sergio Garcia 'deserves a suspension', says PGA Tour pro

By bunkered.co.uk04 February, 2019
Sergio Garcia Bob Estes European Tour Saudi International Nick Faldo gonzalo fernandez-castano Mike Lorenzo-Vera Rules Rules of Golf
Sergio Garcia1

A PGA Tour pro believes Sergio Garcia ‘deserves a suspension’ for his antics at the Saudi International, while also suggesting that the Spaniard has received ‘superstar treatment’.

Garcia was disqualified from the European Tour event under Rule 1.2a, which allows for action to be taken if a player has committed serious misconduct, following complaints from players that he had deliberately damaged FIVE greens on the front nine of his third round on Saturday.

• Koepka picks course he'll 'definitely' win Open on

• Despite bizarre ruling, Rickie wins WMPO

But upon the news, reported by The Scotsman, that Garcia would receive no further punishment after issuing a public apology and also apologising personally to players in the groups behind him, four-time PGA Tour winner Bob Estes wasn’t overly impressed that the line would be drawn at that.

In a further tweet, he also added: “What if another ten or twenty players had done the exact same thing on the same day?”

• Beemer predicts who will complete career grand slam in 2019

Interestingly, Estes’ tweet about the ‘superstar treatment’ was liked by none other than Sir Nick Faldo, who also retweeted this tweet.

Faldo Rt

He also liked this one.

Faldo Like

Clearly, there’s no love lost there. At the 2008 Ryder Cup, captain Faldo referred to Garcia’s performance as ‘useless’, while after becoming the all-time record Ryder Cup points scorer at Le Golf National, Garcia said: “I have passed some of my heroes today – and Nick Faldo.”

• One of Augusta National's toughest holes just got tougher

European Tour pros Mike Lorenzo-Vera and Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, however, are of the opinion that the Spaniard shouldn’t receive any further punishment.

It isn’t certain where Garcia will tee it up next, although he will be eligible to tee it up at the WGC-Mexico Championship from February 21-24.

He isn’t likely to play a regular season European Tour event until June at the earliest.

What should happen to Sergio Garcia?

Should Garcia be suspended? Or was disqualification from the tournament sufficient? Let us know in the ‘Comments’ section below.

Related Articles - Sergio Garcia

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Saudi International

Related Articles - Nick Faldo

Related Articles - gonzalo fernandez-castano

Related Articles - Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Related Articles - Rules

Related Articles - Rules of Golf

Golf News

Vandals cause ‘significant damage’ to Scottish course
WATCH - This 2019 Open promo video will give you goosebumps
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Fantasy 5 to watch
Sergio Garcia 'deserves a suspension', says PGA Tour pro
WATCH - Rickie Fowler receives bizarre penalty; bounces back to win

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Stand taller at address says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Align your body at address
Watch
play button
The correct grip is essential to good ball striking
Watch
play button
Lowering your ball flight
Callaway
See all videos right arrow