Sergio Garcia 'deserves a suspension', says PGA Tour pro

A PGA Tour pro believes Sergio Garcia ‘deserves a suspension’ for his antics at the Saudi International, while also suggesting that the Spaniard has received ‘superstar treatment’.



Garcia was disqualified from the European Tour event under Rule 1.2a, which allows for action to be taken if a player has committed serious misconduct, following complaints from players that he had deliberately damaged FIVE greens on the front nine of his third round on Saturday.



But upon the news, reported by The Scotsman, that Garcia would receive no further punishment after issuing a public apology and also apologising personally to players in the groups behind him, four-time PGA Tour winner Bob Estes wasn’t overly impressed that the line would be drawn at that.

One severely damaged green deserves a fine and DQ. Multiple damaged greens deserves a much larger fine and a suspension. I think most Tour players and golfers in general would agree. — Bob Estes (@BobEstesPGA) February 3, 2019

The “superstar” treatment. — Bob Estes (@BobEstesPGA) February 3, 2019

In a further tweet, he also added: “What if another ten or twenty players had done the exact same thing on the same day?”



Interestingly, Estes’ tweet about the ‘superstar treatment’ was liked by none other than Sir Nick Faldo, who also retweeted this tweet.

He also liked this one.

Clearly, there’s no love lost there. At the 2008 Ryder Cup, captain Faldo referred to Garcia’s performance as ‘useless’, while after becoming the all-time record Ryder Cup points scorer at Le Golf National, Garcia said: “I have passed some of my heroes today – and Nick Faldo.”



European Tour pros Mike Lorenzo-Vera and Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, however, are of the opinion that the Spaniard shouldn’t receive any further punishment.

Hopefully he won’t !

He’s a human beeing that fucked up ! He apologised and got disqualified.

Done !

This guy is a legend ! We all need him !

(The perfect thinkers... go to hell !!!) — Mike Lorenzo-Vera (@MikeMlv) February 4, 2019

No, I don’t believe so. He was DQ and probably fined too. That’s more than enough. — Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño (@gfcgolf) February 4, 2019

It isn’t certain where Garcia will tee it up next, although he will be eligible to tee it up at the WGC-Mexico Championship from February 21-24.

He isn’t likely to play a regular season European Tour event until June at the earliest.

What should happen to Sergio Garcia?

