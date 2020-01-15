Sergio Garcia determined to make amends to Saudi Arabia

Sergio Garcia has revealed he intends to show the “true Sergio” when he returns to the Saudi International next month, 12 months after his now-infamous disqualification.



The former Masters champion was thrown out of the event by tour officials at the end of the third round after damaging multiple greens during various fits of pique.

A video of him having an extraordinary meltdown in a bunker during the tournament later went viral.

It was announced in November that the 40-year-old Spaniard will return to the tournament this year but that his appearance fee will be withheld.

Speaking to reporters ahead of this week’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, a contrite Garcia spoke about how he plans to make amends for his behaviour when this year’s event takes place at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club from January 30 to February 2.

“I feel terrible about what happened last year,” said Garcia, who also confirmed he is an equipment ‘free agent’ after splitting with Callaway. “Obviously, there were some outside things that got me to that point.



“I want to go there. I want to show my respect to them. The easy thing would have been for me to hide and never come back but I love the people there, and I love the guys, all the people we met and the Sheikh and everyone that takes care of us during the tournament. They are amazing people and they wanted me to go back.

“So, it was an easy decision and I'm excited to go back there. Show myself, show the true Sergio, and show them my respect and try to play the best that I can, and hopefully have a great tournament.”