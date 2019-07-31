search
Golf News

Sergio Garcia digs up tee box in yet another tantrum

By Michael McEwan29 July, 2019
All is clearly not well in the world of Sergio Garcia.

A week on from being caught throwing his driver at his brother and caddie Victor during the Open Championship, the Spaniard has been caught on camera throwing yet another temper tantrum.

Fan footage has emerged of the former Masters champion losing his cool after a wild tee shot during the third round of the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind in Memphis on Saturday.

In the clip, Garcia, 39, reacts by swiping angrily at the ground and gouging a large divot out of the tee box.

The clip, which has been widely shared on social media, has drawn widespread criticism, particularly in the week of his behaviour at Royal Portrush.

Watch it for yourself…

C'mon Sergio, not again... #SergioGarcia #WGC

This is just the latest example of Garcia taking his frustrations out on the golf course this year.

In February, he was disqualified from the Saudi Invitational after damaging greens and violently lashing out in a bunker.

After that incident, he pledged to mend his ways. "What happened is not an example I want to set, and it's not who I truly am,” he said. “I'm focused on working hard to channel that emotion the correct way and to be the best me, learn from it and move forward.”

If events of the past fortnight are anything to go by, there is still a lot of work to be done.

