Sergio Garcia drops HUGE Saudi hint in rules rant

Golf News

Sergio Garcia drops HUGE Saudi hint in rules rant

By Jamie Hall05 May, 2022
Sergio Garcia LIV Golf Invitational Series Saudi Golf League PGA Tour Tour News
Sergio Garcia Liv

Sergio Garcia appeared to confirm he plans to join the LIV breakaway series in a rant at a rules official.

After becoming frustrated by what he felt was an early start to the clock while looking for a lost ball, the Spaniard was caught on camera.

“I can’t wait to leave this tour,” he was heard saying.

• Exclusive: New course planned to attract majors

• New track shut due to "unacceptable" greens

"I can’t wait to get out of here. Just a couple more weeks until I don’t have to deal with you any more.”

Garcia’s comments appeared to be a reference to the Saudi-backed series, which begins at Centurion Club near London next month.

He is one of a number of big names to have been linked with the controversial series, although he is yet to officially confirm whether he will play.

Only Phil Mickelson, Lee Westwood and Richard Bland have so far stated their plans to play.

• PGA still in dark over Mickelson participation

• Lee Westwood finally confirms LIV request

But Garcia and fellow major winner Louis Oosthuizen are understood to have requested releases from the PGA and DP World tours for the curtain-raiser.

Both tours have threatened to ban players who sign up to breakaway competitions.

