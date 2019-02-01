Sergio Garcia: Me and Padraig are "totally fine"

Sergio Garcia has insisted he and Padraig Harrington have buried the hatchet and that he has “no issues” with the new European Ryder Cup captain.



Garcia, the all-time record points-scorer in the biennial match, has a complicated history with Harrington, which came to a head when the Irishman pipped him to victory in the 2007 Open at Carnoustie

However, speaking ahead of this week’s Dubai Desert Classic, Garcia said that they have long since resolved their issues and that he hopes to be part of Harrington’s side for the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.



“We don't have any issues anymore,” he said. “You guys [the media] keep bringing these things [up]. We're totally fine, and we've been fine for a lot of years now, so I think you guys should kind of stop that.

“At the end of the day, I think that we're all a team and I'm sure that Pádraig is going to be a great captain and I hope that I'll be a player on his roster and I'm going to play as hard as I can like I always do for Europe.”

Harrington was announced as Thomas Bjorn’s successor earlier this month and Garcia believes he’s the perfect man to take over.



“He's going to bring a lot of experience,” he added. “He's been a great player for many years and he's been a part of many Ryder Cup teams. So I think he's going to bring a lot of good experience.



"I don't know exactly some of his ideas. Every captain brings a little extra thing, little different things from himself, and I'm sure that Padraig will have a couple aces up his sleeve to make sure that the team is well prepared and fired up to retain that Cup.”