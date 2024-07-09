Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The Open Championship at Royal Troon won’t be major number 100 for Sergio Garcia.

The Spaniard narrowly missed out on reaching a century of starts in golf’s showpiece events, when falling short at Final Qualifying last week.

Up against it, Garcia’s frustrations boiled over at West Lancs as he remonstrated with rules officials after they struggled to deal with fan build ups on the Merseyside links.

Ultimately, the 44-year-old said it ‘cost him’ going to Troon next week.

But don’t expect it to be the last time we see Garcia tee it up in qualifying in a bid to feature in golf’s oldest major championship – one that has eluded his trophy cabinet.

On X (formerly Twitter), Garcia replied to a social media user admitting he is “in it for the long haul,” whilst calling on the R&A to give him an ‘opportunity’.

The user wrote: “Sergio Garcia is a huge draw and if you are going to make him qualify then be set up properly to deal with fans. Better idea just dump the OWGR and invite him like you should anyway.”

😎 I like this idea. Viewership down each year – all I want is the opportunity to play. 99 majors down, 2 as an amateur. I’m in it for the long haul! https://t.co/fzxXDOGgiC — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) July 8, 2024

Garcia responded: “I like this idea. Viewership down each year – all I want is the opportunity to play. 99 majors down, 2 as an amateur.”

The Fireballs GC captain teed it up at Pinehurst No.2 for the US Open last month after getting into the field as a first alternate through qualifying.

He finished T12 after failing to make it into the PGA Championship and missing the cut at the Masters in April.

After his disappointment at West Lancs, Garcia thanked the fans who showed up to support him.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to play in many majors, 96 to be exact, out of the last 100,’ he wrote on X.

“This week was another test, and while I did not quite make the qualifier as I had hoped, it was still a great experience as always.

“The most incredible takeaway from this year’s qualifier, and last year’s, comes down to the fans. I am grateful for each person who came out and showed support, followed my group, and waited around until I finished the last of the 36 holes.

“I see you, and I thank you.”

