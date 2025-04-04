Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Paul McGinley has compared Sergio Garcia’s Ryder Cup bid to Bernhard Langer’s unlikely late surge into contention for his European team in 2014.

Garcia, 45, is targeting a dramatic comeback in September’s match at Bethpage having recovering the DP World Tour card that he had resigned after joining the LIV Golf League.

The Spaniard has settled fines worth up to £1million with his old domain for playing in conflicting LIV events – making himself eligible for selection by Luke Donald for what would be a record-equalling eleventh Ryder Cup appearance in blue and gold.

And after victory at LIV’s stop in Hong Kong last month, the resurgent Garcia heads to the Masters for his 100th major start in confident form. He is third in the league’s individual standing and ranks 26th in Data Golf‘s world rankings, a metric which recognises LIV results.

However, with LIV players unable to acquire Ryder Cup points on the breakaway league, Garcia’s performances in the majors this year are still deemed crucial to his chances.

McGinley believes it is difficult to gauge Garcia’s form on the breakaway circuit – comparing Donald’s selection dilemma to his own after Langer’s renaissance in senior events before the showpiece at Gleneagles eleven years ago.

In that case, there were calls from pros and pundits for the then 56-year-old German to become the oldest Ryder Cup player in history after his 13-stroke victory at the Senior Open.

McGinley, however, never seriously entertained that idea.

“I had a somewhat similar situation when I was captain in 2014,” McGinley told bunkered.co.uk. “Bernhard Langer was winning all around him on the Champions Tour. He lapped the field in winning the British Seniors in Royal Porthcawl.

“There were a number of people – Monty being one – saying this guy is not done yet and he should maybe considered for a Ryder Cup spot. My answer is the same one I would give for Sergio Garcia.

“Until you play apples with apples where the other players or potential players on the team are also competing, unless you compete in that environment, it’s hard to really gauge where you’re at.”

For McGinley, Garcia’s performances on the LIV circuit can only take him so far. But the 45-year-old does have an invite to the PGA Championship, while he could secure the first exemption from LIV for the US Open and The Open with more strong showings on the Saudi-backed circuit.

“Sergio looks like he’s still a hell of a player and he’s done well over on LIV but you want to see him where other potential Ryder Cup players are also performing – or the majority of them,” McGinley stressed. “Not just one or two like you have on LIV.”

McGinley was asked what Garcia must do outside of LIV to be seriously considered by Donald.

“Do well in the majors,” he replied. “I think his performance in whatever European Tour events he plays this year and also his performances in majors will be something that Luke will look closely at.

“I would say he’d have to stand out in those events. He’s coming from a good bit away because he’s playing on LIV. The guys playing on the PGA and DP World Tour do have an advantage over him. He’s got to do something a bit special.

“LIV is not dismissed in any way, but its hard to get a gauge in terms of course setups and its such a small field, 54 players, its a very different dynamic. Small crowds, not a lot of atmosphere. Compared to a PGA Tour event where the majority of both teams are playing in it.

“So it’s not just European players playing in these events – it’s American players too. Only then you can get a gauge.”

