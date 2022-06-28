Sergio Garcia reveals LIV team rebrand

It appears “Fire Balls GC” is no more.

Sergio Garcia’s LIV Golf team is set for a rebrand ahead of the second round of the Saudi-backed series this week.

The Spaniard revealed in a video on Instagram that the name and logo of the Fire Balls is to change ahead of this week’s tournament in Portland.

"I'm super excited to see you in Portland at Pumpkin Ridge,” he said.

“Exciting news, my team is set and we'll soon be changing the logo and the name of the team so very excited to have all these things going on."

The new identity, with the 2017 Masters champion again leading the team as captain, is likely to be revealed at the draft ceremony on Wednesday.

At the inaugural LIV event at Centurion Club earlier this month, Garcia joined forces with Jediah Morgan, David Puig and James Piot. However, it appears the makeup of the team could be in line for alterations.

The quartet struggled in St Albans, finishing second-last in the team standings.

Garcia had the best individual score, but even then he could only finish 24th in the 48-man field on six-over for the three days.

LIV Portland begins on Thursday at Pumpkin Ridge.