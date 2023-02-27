search
HomeGolf NewsSergio Garcia rips into Rory McIlroy, says he’s “lacking maturity”

Golf News

Sergio Garcia rips into Rory McIlroy, says he’s “lacking maturity”

By Lewis Fraser24 February, 2023
LIV Golf Sergio Garcia Rory McIlroy Ryder Cup
Sergio Rory Immature

Sergio Garcia and Rory McIlroy are not friends.

Following the pair’s rather public falling out over Garcia’s move to the LIV Golf League, things have been very strained, but as reported by James Corrigan at Telegraph Sport, relations have never been worse.

• Pieters explains LIV switch

• Horschel scraps swing changes

Garcia, who is at the Mayakoba resort for LIV Golf’s first event of 2023, explained that he is far from on speaking terms with the world No. 3. 

“I think it is very sad," said Garcia. "I think that we’ve done so many things together and had so many experiences that for him to throw that away just because I decided to go to a different tour, well, it doesn’t seem very mature; lacking maturity, really.”

The Spaniard went onto say that he doesn't believe that McIlroy respects the life choices he has made recently.

“Rory’s got his own life and he makes his own choices, the same way that I make mine. I respect his choices, but it seems like he doesn’t respect the ones I make. So a one-way street.”

• Tiger targeting majors after Riviera return

• Boost for Scottish links

However, the Ryder Cup legend did reach out an olive branch to McIlroy, but whether he will take it, is a whole other matter.

“Sure, I don’t have a problem with him. He’s the one that has a problem,” Garcia said. “So if he wants to reconcile, then I’m willing to talk. But I’m not sure he’ll put himself down to that level.”

Garcia will get his second season on the LIV Golf League underway today, playing with Henrik Stenson and Bryson DeChambeau.

