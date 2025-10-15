Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Sergio Garcia’s grand plan to resurrect his Ryder Cup career is doomed and it never even truly begun.

Back in November 2024, Garcia instructed LIV Golf to pay almost $2million in outstanding fines to rejoin the DP World Tour and ignite his bid to make an unlikely return in European colours.

Captain Luke Donald insisted he was open to picking Garcia, Europe’s all-time record points scorer, and the two friends held conversations as he recovered his card and plotted an ambitious comeback trail.

A month later, Garcia had an 11th start at Bethpage Black at the forefront of his mind when speaking with bunkered during an Asian Tour start in the Riyadh desert.

“I’ve played well there and it’s a course that I like so that would be a plus,” he said. “Hopefully I play so well in the majors and in the European Tour events that I don’t need a pick. That’s my goal.”

In March, Garcia raised his chances by winning a LIV Golf event in Hong Kong. Donald was prioritising experience in New York and there was a fleeting, if fanciful, idea that Garcia could lead from the front in the Bethpage bear pit with his renewed form.

But then came the majors. Garcia missed the cut at the Masters on his 100th major start, and after two more finishes outside the top 40 on LIV, came 67th at the US PGA Championship.

By mid-May, Garcia was already resigned to his fate.

“The way I’m playing, even if Luke offered me a pick right now, I would tell him ‘no’,” the Spaniard told reporters at Quail Hollow. Damning indeed.

Garcia finished inside the top-ten just once more during the regular LIV season and by the time Donald came to announce his wild cards for New York, Europe’s best ever performer wasn’t even on the radar.

He ends his season with two DP World Tour starts, missing the cut at the BMW Championship in Munich and then finishing T39 at the Spanish Open in Madrid last week.

The plan was to play the Irish Open at the K Club in September, but that was shelved at the last minute when Garcia realised he wouldn’t make Donald’s team. He went to watch the US Open tennis instead.

Garcia has no intention of playing events in India or Korea before the DP World Tour playoffs either, so will give up his membership having not featured in the four minimum events required to keep his card.

Like Garcia, Jon Rahm’s season in Europe is also over as he takes an extended break from the game. Rahm’s Ryder Cup future is also murky, though for different reasons.

What has been made clear, however, is Rahm hopes for Garcia to become European captain when the match heads to Spain for a second time in 2031.

The 48th edition will take place at the Camiral resort near Barcelona – formerly known as PGA Cataluyana – and in a normal world Garcia is the obvious choice as home captain.

“There’s something to say about having a local captain,” Rahm said in July. “It would do wonders for the crowd. If history shows us anything, and it’s very hard to compare anybody to Seve, but I’ve only heard stories about what that Ryder Cup was like.

“I would say, if possible, I think that’s a very obvious good choice to have Sergio be a part of that one.”

No doubt “if possible” was doing some lifting here, as Rahm acknowledged there would need to be some things “smoothed over” for Rahm to follow in the great Ballesteros’ footsteps and lead the continent.

It’s understood that under current DP World Tour rules, Garcia cannot become a Ryder Cup captain under any circumstances, regardless of whether he was to renew his membership later down the line.

That’s because of an obscure ruling introduced before the Paris match in 2018 – long before the disruption of LIV Golf – stating that players cannot captain or vice-captain for the European team if they have relinquished their tour membership in any given season.

Garcia has now done that twice.

Six weeks is a long time in professional golf – never mind six years – but a lot would need to change for Rahm’s wish to be granted and Garcia’s Ryder Cup story to have a more meaningful ending.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.