Sergio Garcia missed out on a spot in Luke Donald’s Ryder Cup team, but the Spaniard is still hoping his fellow Europeans get over the line in New York.

Play will finally get underway at the 45th Ryder Cup on Friday, with the Europeans gunning to defend the crown they won in Rome two years ago.

There have been a whole host of well-wishes sent the way of Luke Donald’s team from across the sporting world.

One in particular came from Europe’s most successful player on the Ryder Cup stage in Garcia, who is missing from the locker room for the second-straight edition of the event.

Taking to social media on Thursday, the former Masters champion wrote: “Tomorrow starts what, in my opinion, is the best tournament in our sport, @rydercup.

“I can’t wait to watch and cheer on @RyderCupEurope as they defend the Cup. Hope to be part of the team again in the future! #GoTeamEurope.”

Garcia had hoped to be a part of Donald’s roster for the trip to Bethpage Black, but it was not to be for the the LIV Golf man.

Having been ineligible to compete at Marco Simone in 2023, Garcia reportedly paid off over £1 million in fines to regain his DP World Tour membership this season in the hopes of playing his way into the team.

Having enjoyed plenty of success throughout 2024 on the LIV setup, Garcia failed to replicate this form this campaign, ensuring he fell out the running for a captain’s pick.

He put his last-minute decision to withdraw from this month’s Irish Open down to his Ryder Cup snub.

“I felt like I was so looking forward to being a part of that team, and so I felt like mentally, you know, mentally it was kind of tough (to play in the Irish Open),” Garcia told GolfMagic.

On Thursday, he was not the only absent LIV star to take to social media, with Phil Mickelson sending his best wishes to Team USA.

“On the Eve of the Ryder Cup, Amy and I are wishing Captain Keegan and the entire Team USA the best of luck in bringing the cup back home where it belongs!” he wrote.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.