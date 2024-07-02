Sign up for our daily newsletter

Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.

Ah, Sergio Garcia. How we’ve missed this.

The temperamental Spaniard teed up at West Lancs on Tuesday for Final Qualifying as he bids to book a spot in the 152nd Open at Royal Troon later this month.

Huge crowds were following Garcia around the Lancashire links, and never one to shy away from letting his emotions get the better of him, the LIV golfer was in the spotlight again.

Garcia, playing with Ireland’s Sam Maguire and Englishman Sam Bairstow, was warned about pace of play on the 8th hole after the trio fell four minutes behind the group in front.

Then, walking down the 9th, the 2017 Masters champion unleashed on the rules official.

bunkered‘s Ben Parsons, who is on the ground at West Lancs, caught this video of the incident…

In the clip, Garcia is making it clear that he is unhappy to have been waiting around because “there are loads of people” and it was taking marshals “three or four minutes” to move them walking in his line on tee shots.

The response from the official is unclear, but Garcia dismisses him.

“You’re right, we’re always wrong,” he added.

Back on the tee, Garcia was heard complaining that “the organisation needs to be better” because “a thousand people are watching us”.

Garcia was one of just 15 players to play the opening 18 holes under-par and will tee off for his afternoon round in a tie for eighth.

The R&A told a handful of reporters, including bunkered, that more marshals will be out with Garcia for the second round.

You can follow Final Qualifying from all four venues on The Open’s website.

topics

The Open Sergio Garcia

ALL ABOUT THE OPEN

8 big names missing from The Open

How do you qualify for the Open Championship?

9 players who (suprisingly) never won the Open 

The best par-3s on the Open rota

How to get tickets to the 2025 Open Championship

Which course has hosted The Open most often?

More Reads

The Open

Sergio Garcia

Image Turnberry green

The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland

Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.

Find Courses