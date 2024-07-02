Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Ah, Sergio Garcia. How we’ve missed this.

The temperamental Spaniard teed up at West Lancs on Tuesday for Final Qualifying as he bids to book a spot in the 152nd Open at Royal Troon later this month.

Huge crowds were following Garcia around the Lancashire links, and never one to shy away from letting his emotions get the better of him, the LIV golfer was in the spotlight again.

Garcia, playing with Ireland’s Sam Maguire and Englishman Sam Bairstow, was warned about pace of play on the 8th hole after the trio fell four minutes behind the group in front.

Then, walking down the 9th, the 2017 Masters champion unleashed on the rules official.

bunkered‘s Ben Parsons, who is on the ground at West Lancs, caught this video of the incident…

Sergio Garcia furious at his slow play warning at Final Open Qualifying – saying fans are causing the delays. Here he is taking his anger out at two R&A officials. “You’re right, we’re always wrong.” pic.twitter.com/hO2mzYgSRa — Ben Parsons (@_benparsons) July 2, 2024

In the clip, Garcia is making it clear that he is unhappy to have been waiting around because “there are loads of people” and it was taking marshals “three or four minutes” to move them walking in his line on tee shots.

The response from the official is unclear, but Garcia dismisses him.

“You’re right, we’re always wrong,” he added.

Back on the tee, Garcia was heard complaining that “the organisation needs to be better” because “a thousand people are watching us”.

Nothing quite like Final Qualifying for @TheOpen. Garcia walking through the fans before his birdie at the last to finish his first 18 one under. Big crowds here @WestLancsGC now. pic.twitter.com/5ETlgt3imf — Ben Parsons (@_benparsons) July 2, 2024

Garcia was one of just 15 players to play the opening 18 holes under-par and will tee off for his afternoon round in a tie for eighth.

The R&A told a handful of reporters, including bunkered, that more marshals will be out with Garcia for the second round.

You can follow Final Qualifying from all four venues on The Open’s website.