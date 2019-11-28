search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsSergio Garcia to return to Saudi... but there's a catch

Golf News

Sergio Garcia to return to Saudi... but there's a catch

By Michael McEwan28 November, 2019
Sergio Garcia European Tour Saudi International Royal Greens Golf & Country Club The Telegraph appearance fees
Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia will return to Saudi Arabia and the scene of his infamous disqualification next year.

However, he won’t be getting paid for it.

The Telegraph is reporting that the Spaniard – who was booted out of the event this year for damaging greens and throwing a monumental wobbler in a bunker – will play in the 2020 Saudi Invitational, but that his appearance fee for taking part will be withheld.

The Spaniard reportedly received approximately half a million pounds to play in the inaugural staging of the event earlier this year.  

• "Buffoon!" - Poulter hits out at politician

• BANNED! Historic club takes bold stance

However, he was disqualified midway through the event for serious misconduct, which brought widespread condemnation. World No.1 Brooks Koepka went so far as to accuse the former Masters champion of “acting like a child”.

WATCH - HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES

Afterwards, Garcia issued an apology and promised to mend his ways but many felt that the tour had made an error by not imposing a suspension on him.

• BLOG - MacIntyre the masterful apprentice

• WATCH - Has Rory just hit the shot of the year?

According to The Telegraph, the withdrawal of his appearance fee for the 2020 edition of the tournament forms part of the Spaniard’s “punishment” for his behaviour this year.

The 2020 Saudi International will take place at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club from January 30 to February 2.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Sergio Garcia

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Saudi International

Related Articles - Royal Greens Golf & Country Club

Related Articles - The Telegraph

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
Epic Mission
play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Hurry! Courses running out in 2020 bunkered subscription deal!
Jason Day withdraws from Presidents Cup
Junior golf charity cuts all ties with Prince Andrew
Sergio Garcia to return to Saudi... but there's a catch
"Buffoon!" - Poulter takes aim at Downing Street hopeful

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
play button
The correct grip pressure
Watch
play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
See all videos right arrow