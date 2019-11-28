Sergio Garcia to return to Saudi... but there's a catch

Sergio Garcia will return to Saudi Arabia and the scene of his infamous disqualification next year.



However, he won’t be getting paid for it.

The Telegraph is reporting that the Spaniard – who was booted out of the event this year for damaging greens and throwing a monumental wobbler in a bunker – will play in the 2020 Saudi Invitational, but that his appearance fee for taking part will be withheld.

The Spaniard reportedly received approximately half a million pounds to play in the inaugural staging of the event earlier this year.



• "Buffoon!" - Poulter hits out at politician

• BANNED! Historic club takes bold stance



However, he was disqualified midway through the event for serious misconduct, which brought widespread condemnation. World No.1 Brooks Koepka went so far as to accuse the former Masters champion of “acting like a child”.



WATCH - HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES



Afterwards, Garcia issued an apology and promised to mend his ways but many felt that the tour had made an error by not imposing a suspension on him.



• BLOG - MacIntyre the masterful apprentice

• WATCH - Has Rory just hit the shot of the year?

According to The Telegraph, the withdrawal of his appearance fee for the 2020 edition of the tournament forms part of the Spaniard’s “punishment” for his behaviour this year.

The 2020 Saudi International will take place at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club from January 30 to February 2.