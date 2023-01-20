Shane Lowry backs Robert MacIntyre for Ryder Cup

Robert MacIntyre has received a glowing endorsement from Shane Lowry as he homes in on a Ryder Cup debut.

MacIntyre, 25, impressed in last week’s Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi, earning three points from a possible four. That included a thumping 5&3 takedown of Sweden’s Alex Noren in Sunday’s singles session.

The Scot is currently just outside the six automatic qualification spots for Luke Donald’s European team.



After missing out in 2021, MacIntyre has made no secret of his desire to part of this September’s match in Rome and, according to former Open champion Lowry, he would be a valuable addition to the squad.

“I think we all know what Bob stands for and what he's like,” said the Irishman. “He was just himself last week and that's all he needs to be. I think with just some patience and some hard work, he'll get to where he wants to get.

“I think he stood out by his performance last week more than anything else, and in the team room he was obviously pretty good as well because he's just a good lad.

“If you've got an eight-footer on the last hole to win a match, there's probably not many people you want to have there other than him. He'd be on the short list, anyway. So yeah, he was good and hopefully he can keep performing good over the year and hopefully he's there as well.”



Lowry made his own Ryder Cup debut at Whistling Straits 2021 and his performance was one of the few highlights for a European team that was soundly beaten.



“I have learned over the last sort of only two or three years how big the Ryder Cup is for this tour,” he added. “Like I said earlier on, it is great to see everyone working towards it together. Whether it be the guys looking after the clothes or the nutrition, everyone is working towards one goal.

“I think we'll all be happy if we're there on the 18th green in September with that little gold trophy.”