Shane Lowry broke down in tears in the aftermath of securing the all-important half-point that retained the Ryder Cup for Team Europe.

After the Americans mounted an incredible comeback effort in the Sunday singles, they were stopped in their tracks by Lowry.

The Irishman rolled in a superb birdie putt on the 18th to halve his match against Russell Henley and ensure that the Ryder Cup will be heading back to Europe.

In the immediate aftermath Lowry delivered an incredibly emotional TV interview green-side.

Fighting back the tears, the Irishman said: “I have been so lucky to experience amazing things in this game. That was the hardest couple of hours of my whole life.

“I can’t believe it. I can’t believe that putt went in. I said to Darren [Reynolds] walking down 18 that I have a chance to do the coolest thing of my life here.

“The Ryder Cup means everything to me. I won the Open in Ireland, it’s amazing and a dream come true.

“But the Ryder Cup is amazing. To do that on the 18th green in front of everyone it’s like, it was so hard out there.

“Fair play to the US lads, we knew they would come out fighting but I just hope one of the boys can get a half point so we can get the win. We have retained the cup but want to win as well.”

And that half-point eventually came two groups later, as Tyrrell Hatton tied his match with Collin Morikawa to ensure the Europeans not only retained the cup, but won it outright.

Things soon got even better for Luke Donald’s team in the final group, as Robert MacIntyre made par at the 18th to win the hole and halve his match with Sam Burns to ensure the away team came away with a 15-13 victory.

