Shane Lowry came off the golf course at Augusta National hot on Saturday evening.

The Irishman, finely poised within three shots of the Masters lead heading to the 16th tee, had bogeyed his final two holes to sit seven shots back from his close friend Rory McIlroy.

When McIlroy surged into the lead with a six-under 66, a stagnant 72 has left the former Open champion with a mountain to climb.

“I felt like I let a really good day go there at the end,” Lowry told reporters afterwards. “So I’m obviously disappointed. But just have to pick myself up and get some rest tonight and get after it tomorrow.”

Lowry was then asked if he found himself looking back at McIlroy in the group behind.

“No, I’m not going to stand here and talk about Rory for 10 minutes,” he bit back.

“I’m trying to win the tournament, as well. I know that’s what y’all want me to talk about, but I’ve just had a s*** finish, I’ve got a chance to win the Masters tomorrow, and I’m going to go hit some balls.”

Yet with this tantalising Sunday all set as a showdown between McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau, Lowry’s hopes of winning a Green Jacket on Sunday are hanging by a thread.

“Rory obviously was playing good behind and the roars, you had to stand off it a little bit, wait for those to happen, wait for him to get the shots,” Lowry continued.

“But I’ve been around the block long enough to know that I need to do that. I felt like I did a good job. It’s just a very unfortunate finish. I’m very disappointed. But that’s this game.

“If I play the way I can play, I’ll be there or thereabouts tomorrow.”

That, however, was where Lowry decided to cut the interview short.

Referring to Collin Morikawa’s refusal to speak to the media after succumbing his lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last month, Lowry chose to leave before saying something he’d regret.

“We talk about Collin Morikawa a few weeks ago,” he sighed. “I think we need time. I think I need a half an hour now to sit there and gather my thoughts.

“I can’t be coming to talk to you guys straightaway. It shouldn’t be happening. I don’t agree with it.

“Tennis players have to talk to the media, but they have a half an hour or hour before they have to do it.

“I feel like we should have the same thing. That’s how I feel. I’m probably going to say something stupid. I probably already have said something stupid because I’m pissed off right now.

“I’m just going to leave, okay?”

And so Lowry did.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.