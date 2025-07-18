Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

No golf course has given Shane Lowry more joy than Royal Portrush.

But for a brief moment a sodden Friday at the Open, he looked like he’d rather be anywhere else.

On the 11th hole as the heavens opened at the Dunluce Links, Lowry was two-under for the tournament and chasing the leader Matt Fitzpatrick in the driving range.

Then the 2019 champion pulled his drive straight into the deep rough.

“F*** off,” Lowry was heard shouting on the hot mic. “F*** this place.”

Lowry went on to make bogey on what is playing as the fourth hardest hole of the day. The reaction evoked confused reactions online, not least because “this place” holds Lowry’s happiest memories.

But frustration had clearly got the better of him.

Earlier in his round, on the similarly difficult par-4 4th hole, Lowry had been fortunate that his drive had not gone out bounds after flaring his drive out to the right.

With his ball destined for OB, a lucky bounce off a mound left Lowry just inside the stakes. On that occasion, he capitalised by making four.

Lowry was playing alongside Scottie Scheffler at Portrush, who was making a charge right to the top of the leaderboard.

The 2023 champion, Brian Harman set the pace early on with a second round 65 to take the clubhouse lead, with China’s Li Haotong joining the American on eight-under par.

