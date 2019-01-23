Shane Lowry reveals "goal" after Abu Dhabi win

Shane Lowry has targeted a Ryder Cup debut next year after winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.



The Irishman is good friends with new European captain Padraig Harrington and, after sealing a wire-to-wire win in the UAE, which will move him back into the world’s top 40 when the OWGR is updated on Monday, he said he wants to use his fourth tour title as a platform towards making his compatriot's side.

“It puts me to where my goal is for the next 18 months and that's to be on the plane to Wisconsin with Paddy,” said 31-year-old Lowry. “That's where I want to be, and I think this is a great stepping stone.

“I'm back in the big tournaments now for the foreseeable future and hopefully I can kick on from here and move back up the World Rankings where I feel like I really belong.”

The victory was Lowry’s first since the 2015 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and he admitted that it was a relief to end his drought.

“It's not easy to win out here, so when you get yourself in position, you just have to go for them and give yourself as many chances as you can,” he added.

“I'm so grateful that my hard work has paid off here this week. I'm over the moon. To win a tournament like this is great.”