Shane Lowry reveals hilarious way life has changed since Open win

Golf News

Shane Lowry reveals hilarious way life has changed since Open win

By Michael McEwan08 August, 2019
Shane Lowry

Just a few weeks ago, Shane Lowry was quietly going about his business, enjoying a solid if unspectacular season.

Then he won The Open at Royal Portrush and everything changed.

The Irishman makes his first competitive appearance since securing his maiden major title three weeks ago when he tees it up in today’s opening round of The Northern Trust on the PGA Tour.

Much of the last few weeks have been spent enjoying the fruits of his labour in Northern Ireland and, whilst he admits the enormity of his achievement has “not fully sunk in yet”, he has noticed one particularly amusing way in which his life has already changed.

“The fans are not calling me ‘Beef’ or ‘J.B. Holmes’ out there,” he laughed. “That's a plus.”

Lowry added that he’s still adjusting to being the ‘Champion Golfer of the Year’ and having has name engraved on the Claret Jug.

"It's almost like you have to pinch yourself,” he told ESPN. “I'm sure it's something over the coming weeks or months, or however long it takes, it will sink in.

"I honestly feel very fortunate to have done something like that. It’s like a dream come true.

"No matter what happens with me the next few weeks, it's all bonus territory for me. I'm just going to go out and give it my best shot and see where it leaves me."

