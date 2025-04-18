Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Shane Lowry has confirmed that new Masters champion Rory McIlroy will honour his commitment to defend his title at next week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

McIlroy jetted home to Northern Ireland on Friday as he continues to celebrate the historic achievement of becoming the only sixth man in history to complete the career grand slam.

The five-time major winner has skipped this week’s RBC Heritage – the $20million signature event on the PGA Tour – but will soon be back in action at the US circuit’s only regular season team event.

McIlroy and Lowry rallied to win the event in a playoff last year and the close friends will be back in action together at TPC Louisiana next week.

• Justin Rose reveals what he told Rory McIlroy after Masters play-off

• “He can retire now” – Shane Lowry reacts to Rory McIlroy’s Masters win

“We’ll be there,” Lowry told Golfweek‘s Adam Schupack at Harbour Town. “I talked to him (Wednesday) morning. We’re good to go.”

“To be honest, I didn’t want him to feel like he had to play because of me.

“He’s not letting me down if he wanted to take some time. He feels like he wants to get back out there.

Lowry, who was also in contention on Masters Sunday before blowing up with an 81, cut an emotional figure as he spoke of McIlroy’s win near the scorer’s building at Augusta National.

He feels like next week is a good week to do it. So, yeah, we’ll be there.”

• Padraig Harrington makes huge Rory McIlroy prediction

• ‘I followed McIlroy for every shot of his Masters win. Here’s what you didn’t see.’

“This means everything to him. It’s all he thinks about,” Lowry told the Golf Channel.

“It’s all he talks about, all he thinks about. He always said to me he would retire a happy man if he won the green jacket. So, I told Erica, ‘He can retire now.

“He’s had a long ten years, 11 years. He’s had a lot of hurdles, he’s had a lot of moments to get back up from. It’s kind of a credit to him.

“It’s a sign or something for the rest of us to cling onto that no matter what happens, no matter how bad you feel, you just need to keep going, keep working hard and your day will come.”

McIlroy will enjoy another fallow week after the Zurich Classic before competing in the Truist Championship (formerly Wells Fargo) which takes place at Philadelphia Cricket Club.

The tournament usually takes place at Quail Hollow, but the famed North Carolina venue will stage next month’s PGA Championship.