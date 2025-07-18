Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Shane Lowry has been slapped with a two-shot penalty at the Open Championship after a rules incident he described as “hard to take.”

Footage shared on social media showed Lowry’s ball appearing to move as he took a practice swing before his second shot into the par-5 12th.

Lowry was informed on the 15th hole by an R&A rules official that the incident was under investigation, and after finishing on two-over par, was quickly informed he would be docked two strokes.

The crushing blow meant the Irishman went from two-under par to just inside the cut line at level par, ten shots behind playing partner Scottie Scheffler’s halfway lead.

“It’s obviously very disappointing,” Lowry said. “I felt like I played really, really well today. And yeah, that’s hard to take.

“I didn’t know anything happened until walking up the 15th fairway and then the rules official came over and told me that there was a possibility the ball moved on the 12th for my second shot.

“I’ve asked him, how many shot penalty is that if it did, and he said, two.

“I was in there with the rules official and wasn’t arguing my case, but I’m disappointed that they don’t have more camera angles on it.

“The one zoomed in slow motion – they’re trying to tell me if it doesn’t move from the naked eye, if you don’t see it moving, it didn’t move. I told them I definitely was looking down towards the ball as I was taking that practice swing, and I didn’t see it move.

“But I had to take the penalty because – I’m still not sure, to be honest, whether it was or not – but I had to take the penalty because I can’t have my name talked about or tossed around like that, and I just get on with it.”

