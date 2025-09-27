Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Things are starting to boil over here at Bethpage Black.

A frustrated fanbase, many of whom likely inebriated in the afternoon sun, have cut loose and started targeting some of the European players. Namely Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry.

It has quickly gone from cheering to jeering from the New Yorkers, with McIlroy telling goading him at the end of the morning foursomes to “shut the f*** up.”

A heckler shouted “that bunker looks tasty” as McIlroy was addressing his ball on the 16th before clinching another victory with Tommy Fleetwood over Harris English and Collin Morikawa.

In the afternoon session, when Shane Lowry went out with McIlroy in the fourballs, things got even more hostile.

After making an important birdie putt on the par-5 4th, Lowry stomped over and pointed in the direction of fans who had been hurling abuse at him.

“F*** you,” he shouted. On another hole, McIlroy was heard saying: “I’m not going to putt until they shut up.”

Fans were allegedly being ejected for some vitriolic abuse towards the European players, while other spectators were warned with etiquette signs.

Europe had an 8.5-3.5 lead heading into Saturday’s fourballs after dominating a third straight session.

After Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Young defeated Matt Fitzpatrick and Ludvig Aberg, the other three matches all went Europe’s way.

