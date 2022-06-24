search
Shane Lowry wades into LIV golf debate

Golf News

Shane Lowry wades into LIV golf debate

By Jamie Hall15 June, 2022
US Open Shane Lowry LIV Golf LIV Series PGA Tour DP World Tour
Shane Lowry Liv

The breakaway LIV Series has “fractured” the world of professional golf, according to multiple figures at the top of the game.

Last week’s rebel tour curtain-raiser signalled the start of a new phase in the power struggle between the established circuits and the Saudi-backed upstart league.

Such has been the level of discussion around the ongoing saga, several tour pros have become increasingly frustrated.

Brooks Koepka labelled the discourse a “dark cloud”, a sentiment Collin Morikawa agreed with. Others have routinely spoken of being “fed up”.





Among them is Shane Lowry. The 2019 Open champion insisted he has no plans to ditch the PGA Tour ahead of the US Open.

But he admitted those not involved with LIV are anxious to stop discussing it.

“Every player who’s not there and not signed up to it has absolutely had it up to here with talking about it,” Lowry told Sky Sports.

“It’s all anyone talks about, no matter where you go, no matter where you are on the golf course and it’s nice just to get back to your hotel or your house in the evening and get away from it.

“But even at that, you have a few people you end up talking about again.

“It’s not that it’s a worrying time for golf, but I don’t know what way it’s going to go. For me, I've played on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour and that’s what I’m going to do.





“I’ve been lucky enough to give my family a life I never thought was possible from playing a game of golf. I’m happy with what I’ve got there.”

“Who knows who’s going to be the next player to sign up? But I know it’s not going to be me,” he added.

“That’s where I am with the whole thing. What Charl won at the weekend, fair play to him, but I would rather win Rory’s tournament.

“You win this tournament this week, you don’t look at your winner’s cheque. You look at that trophy with all those names on it and that’s what golf is about.”

