Shock split for DJ ahead of US Open

By Michael McEwan03 June, 2019
Dustin Johnson Claude Harmon US PGA Championship RBC Heritage Golf Channel Allan Terrell Butch Harmon
With the US Open getting underway a week on Thursday, Dustin Johnson has announced that he is no longer working with swing coach Claude Harmon.

The news, first reported on Sunday night by the Golf Channel, was made official by the world No.2 in a statement released through his management.

“I have great respect for Claude, both as an instructor and friend, and appreciate all he has done to further my career,” said Johnson, who turns 35 later this month. “He has undoubtedly helped me reach many of my goals.”

Johnson will continue to work with Harmon's father, Tiger Woods' former coach Butch Harmon, via video and will also be employing the services of Allen Terrell, who coached Johnson in college and is the director of coaching at the new Dustin Johnson Golf School in South Carolina.

Terrell was spotted working with Johnson on the range at last month’s RBC Heritage and US PGA Championship.

According to the Golf Channel, Harmon noticed Johnson working with Terrell at Bethpage but, when he attempted to contact him about it, he got no response.

Johnson, who has been working with the Harmon family for around five years, informed his now ex-coach of his decision via text at the Memorial.

Johnson is scheduled to play in this week's RBC Canadian Open - where he is the defending champion - ahead of next week's US Open at Pebble Beach.

