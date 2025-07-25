Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A devastating hurricane swept through on America’s gulf Gulf Coast last September, causing extreme winds and flash floods across several states.

In total, 250 people were killed in Hurricane Helene, the deadliest hurricane to hit the United States since Katrina 20 years ago.

It was trivial given the extent of devastation caused, but there were concerns for Augusta National and the playing of the 2025 Masters after Georgia was one of the areas affected by the hurricane.

Drone footage showed felled trees down the iconic Magnolia Lane, while the number of missing pines was certainly noticeable during April’s renewable.

Other than the absent trees, though, the course was as pristine as it ever had been and uninitiated fans travelling overseas for the tournament may have been none the wiser.

Nobody outside the gates really knew, however, quite what damage had been inflicted.

In a staggering new video that has emerged from Amen Corner on a Tiktok account named ‘mancicotti17’, footage shows the iconic land on Golden Bell, the par-3 12th, being washed away in the flash floods.

🚨🌊⛳️ #SEE IT — Video footage has emerged after a flash flood hit Augusta, Georgia this past Sunday evening. The video shows significant damage to Amen Corner at Augusta National Golf Club. (Via: manicotti17/TT) pic.twitter.com/7bBp6VG0Zv — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) July 24, 2025

The damage done to the hallowed grounds around the 11th and 12th holes are shocking.

It is unclear when this footage was taken, but many have been left stunned by the job that has was done by the Augusta National team to somehow not only salvage the course, but leave it in incredible condition by the time April arrived.

In his annual address before this year’s tournament, Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley opened up on the clean up project.

“It was about 48 hours when I arrived at the club after the storm finally subsided, and that was because it took that long for us to clear all the internal roadways so we could just begin the process of cleaning up,” Ridley explained.

“It was a monumental effort. I think at times we had well over 200, 250 people on the property.”