bunkered.co.uk has learned that that the 18-hole course at Fairways Loch Ness Golf Club is to close at the end of February - the first confirmed golf course closure in Scotland in 2020.

We have seen a letter, distributed to club members earlier today, in which it is explained that the action is being taken following "continued losses being accrued at the course" that "cannot be sustained".

The course, popular with holidaymakers and visitors to the Highlands, opened in 1996 and boasted spectacular views of the local area and its landmarks, including Inverness, the Moray Firth, Ben Wyvis, the Black Isle, the Kessock Bridge and Fort George.

The news has been met with anger from officials and members at the club, who have claimed that the decision has been made without consulting the members.

• If the Ryder Cup was played today...

• Premier Golf League - What we know so far

The official club Twitter account said: "We have just been told we now have no course to play on."

Other Twitter users described the news as "shocking", with one saying the sudden move "leaves a bad taste".

WATCH - CALLAWAY MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH



However, there is a silver lining.

The operators of the facility, Amity Hospitality, have outlined their intention to keep and enhance the nine-hole course with the promise of a "better experience of golf being visible by the summer".

• What does Lowry think will become a "fifth major"?

• Reed defiant in face of "cheating" criticism

The driving range will close next month for refurbishment, which will include the installation of new bays, interior lighting, range lighting, range targets, poseur tables and seating at each bay. The range will also see Top Tracer installed.

The Fairways Restaurant, meantime, will also close after the Easter Holidays for "an extensive and much needed re-fit".

The news of the course shutting follows a spate of Scottish closures in 2019, including Eastwood, Mount Ellen and Letham Grange.