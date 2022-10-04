Shriners Children’s Open 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

This week the PGA Tour heads to Las Vegas for the Shriners Children's Open.

First staged in 1983, this event is probably best known for what happened in 1996. That year, the Las Vegas Invitational, as it was then known, saw a young Tiger Woods pick up his first PGA Tour win.

Last year, it was Sungjae Im who picked up the trophy at TPC Summerlin. That was largely thanks to a final round of 62, which helped him to be the second youngest winner of the event, behind Woods.

It’s a week where American-based Scot Martin Laird has often had success. He’s been in three play-offs here, winning out in two of them, 2009 and 2020.

Scoring at TPC Summerlin can get very, very low. Last year Im got to 24-under-par, which isn’t really an anomaly when you look at past scores at this course. If you want to compete here, pars are not going to cut it.

You might notice there’s a slight change in the event’s name this year. It used to be the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, but is now simply the Shriners Children’s Open. It’s still the same non-profit organisation that support the event though, just a slightly re-worked name.

Let’s take a look at all the details ahead of the week’s play...

Shriners Children's Open details

Course: TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

Course stats: Par 72, 7,243 yards

Defending champion: Sungjae Im

Purse: $8,000,000

Winner’s share: $1,260,000



Shriners Children's Open betting tips

Here's some of the big names in the field this week...

Patrick Cantlay 13/2

Sungjae Im 11/1

Max Homa 18/1

Aaron Wise 18/1

Tom Kim 22/1

Taylor Montgomery 25/1

Emiliano Grillo 35/1

Alex Noren 40/1

Brian Harman 45/1

Cam Davis 50/1

The bunkered Bet

Rickie Fowler (90/1): The man who was once destined for the big time has not had it easy as of late, however he seems to be finding some form again. After a change of caddie, and a move back to Butch Harmon, Fowler looks more comfortable on the course. This could be a great week to get back in contention.

Shriners Children's Open how to watch

It's a Thursday to Sunday event this week, with the action of Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event, as well as Sky Sports Red Button. On Thursday and Friday, coverage on the Red Button starts at 2.30pm, and moves to Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event at 5.30pm. On the weekend, it's a 10pm start on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main event.

