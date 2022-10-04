search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsShriners Children’s Open 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

Golf News

Shriners Children’s Open 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

By Lewis Fraser30 September, 2022
Shriners Children's Open preview PGA Tour preview golf on TV Betting Tips Rickie Fowler
Shriners Childrens Open Preview

This week the PGA Tour heads to Las Vegas for the Shriners Children's Open.

First staged in 1983, this event is probably best known for what happened in 1996. That year, the Las Vegas Invitational, as it was then known, saw a young Tiger Woods pick up his first PGA Tour win.

Last year, it was Sungjae Im who picked up the trophy at TPC Summerlin. That was largely thanks to a final round of 62, which helped him to be the second youngest winner of the event, behind Woods.

It’s a week where American-based Scot Martin Laird has often had success. He’s been in three play-offs here, winning out in two of them, 2009 and 2020.

Scoring at TPC Summerlin can get very, very low. Last year Im got to 24-under-par, which isn’t really an anomaly when you look at past scores at this course. If you want to compete here, pars are not going to cut it.

You might notice there’s a slight change in the event’s name this year. It used to be the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, but is now simply the Shriners Children’s Open. It’s still the same non-profit organisation that support the event though, just a slightly re-worked name.

Let’s take a look at all the details ahead of the week’s play...

Shriners Children's Open details

Course: TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

Course stats: Par 72, 7,243 yards

Defending champion: Sungjae Im

Purse: $8,000,000

Winner’s share: $1,260,000

Shriners Children's Open betting tips

Here's some of the big names in the field this week...

Patrick Cantlay 13/2

Sungjae Im 11/1

Max Homa 18/1

Aaron Wise 18/1

Tom Kim 22/1

Taylor Montgomery 25/1

Emiliano Grillo 35/1

Alex Noren 40/1

Brian Harman 45/1

Cam Davis 50/1

The bunkered Bet

Rickie Fowler (90/1): The man who was once destined for the big time has not had it easy as of late, however he seems to be finding some form again. After a change of caddie, and a move back to Butch Harmon, Fowler looks more comfortable on the course. This could be a great week to get back in contention.

Always gamble responsibly.

Shriners Children's Open how to watch

It's a Thursday to Sunday event this week, with the action of Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event, as well as Sky Sports Red Button. On Thursday and Friday, coverage on the Red Button starts at 2.30pm, and moves to Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event at 5.30pm. On the weekend, it's a 10pm start on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main event.

Follow bunkered on social media

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - preview

Related Articles - golf on TV

Related Articles - Betting Tips

Related Articles - Rickie Fowler

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Kevin Na: PGA Tour stars “excited” to join LIV Golf
Report: LIV Golf to get ranking points
Sergio Garcia faces Ryder Cup D-Day
Pro axed by sponsors after LIV Golf switch
Historic club’s major £3.6m revamp approved

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

The importance of shoulder turn in the golf swing
Callaway
Denis Pugh’s keys to more power
Watch
Improve your rhythm and you will improve your golf
Watch
Start the golf ball on your intended target line
Watch
See all videos right arrow