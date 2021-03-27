search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News"Shut it!" - Paul Casey snaps at spectator during WGC Match Play

Golf News

"Shut it!" - Paul Casey snaps at spectator during WGC Match Play

By Michael McEwan27 March, 2021
Paul Casey WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play WGC PGA Tour Tour News spectators Mark Fulcher Mackenzie Hughes Watch
Paul Casey

Footage has emerged of Paul Casey snapping at a spectator during this week’s WGC-Dell Technologies Championship.

Mobile phone footage, posted to TikTok on Saturday evening, shows world No.18 Casey confronting the spectator during his first round match with Mackenzie Hughes on Wednesday.

The Englishman is seen backing off a shot after being appearing to be distracted by a noise from the galleries. And it seems that he has absolutely no difficulty in identifying the culprit.

• WGC adventure over for Masters-bound Bob Mac

• Farmer plans "world class" course in Highlands

• Fellow pro brands Hatton "an absolute disgrace"

“Oi mate, shut it, pal,” says Casey. Referring to caddie Mark Fulcher, he adds: “He asked you nicely a minute ago. Now I’m asking you. Shut it. Okay?”

At this point, Fulcher intervenes and says: “It’s the last time we ask, otherwise you’re out of here. And I’ll looking forward to sending you actually.”

“He will, so shut it” adds Casey, the winner of last month’s Dubai Desert Classic.

Fulcher then says: “I don’t know why you’re smirking because it’s not big and it’s not clever.” He then gives Casey his yardage before the Ryder Cup star hits his shot.

• Report: Koepka facing lengthy injury lay-off

• Michelle Wie feared her career was over

American voices can be heard saying “be right, be right” and “good shot” after Casey plays. The footage then ends abruptly. At no point does the target of Casey’s annoyance appear on screen.

Check out the incident here:

@golfrabble

“OY MATE! SHUT IT, PAL!” Paul Casey squared off with a drunk fan at the Dell Matchplay. Love when these guys stand up against classless people.

♬ original sound - Golf Rabble

Fantasy-Golf-21.jpg#asset:1004591

Hughes, seen in the background of the footage, defeated Casey 3&2 in that match. The Englishman subsequently defeated Talor Gooch by the same scoreline in round two before being eliminated at the group stages after halving with Webb Simpson in his third match.

Spectators have only recently started to return to the PGA Tour following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Paul Casey

Related Articles - WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Related Articles - WGC

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - spectators

Related Articles - Mark Fulcher

Related Articles - Mackenzie Hughes

Related Articles - Watch

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HYBRID or UTILITY IRON – Which one should you use?
Hybrid
play button
I LOVE THIS DRIVER BUT WON’T BE PUTTING IT IN MY BAG - Titleist TSi4 review
Titleist
play button
THE BEST CLUBS FOR GOLFERS ON A TIGHT BUDGET! - Wilson D9 review
Wilson
play button
YOUR NEW SHORT GAME SAVIOUR? – TaylorMade Hi-Toe RAW wedges review
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Billy Foster: A caddie's guide to Augusta National
Can you name every Masters champ - from the most recent to the first?
"Forgotten" St Andrews course to be resurrected
EA Sports announces all-new PGA Tour video game
Here's what Billy Horschel can teach you about speed

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your takeaway
Callaway
play button
Keep the clubface looking at the ball for as long as possible
Callaway
play button
A two-minute set-up MOT
Callaway
play button
Use your height to maximum effect
Callaway
See all videos right arrow