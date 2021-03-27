"Shut it!" - Paul Casey snaps at spectator during WGC Match Play

Footage has emerged of Paul Casey snapping at a spectator during this week’s WGC-Dell Technologies Championship.

Mobile phone footage, posted to TikTok on Saturday evening, shows world No.18 Casey confronting the spectator during his first round match with Mackenzie Hughes on Wednesday.

The Englishman is seen backing off a shot after being appearing to be distracted by a noise from the galleries. And it seems that he has absolutely no difficulty in identifying the culprit.

“Oi mate, shut it, pal,” says Casey. Referring to caddie Mark Fulcher, he adds: “He asked you nicely a minute ago. Now I’m asking you. Shut it. Okay?”

At this point, Fulcher intervenes and says: “It’s the last time we ask, otherwise you’re out of here. And I’ll looking forward to sending you actually.”

“He will, so shut it” adds Casey, the winner of last month’s Dubai Desert Classic.

Fulcher then says: “I don’t know why you’re smirking because it’s not big and it’s not clever.” He then gives Casey his yardage before the Ryder Cup star hits his shot.

American voices can be heard saying “be right, be right” and “good shot” after Casey plays. The footage then ends abruptly. At no point does the target of Casey’s annoyance appear on screen.



Check out the incident here:



@golfrabble “OY MATE! SHUT IT, PAL!” Paul Casey squared off with a drunk fan at the Dell Matchplay. Love when these guys stand up against classless people. ♬ original sound - Golf Rabble

Hughes, seen in the background of the footage, defeated Casey 3&2 in that match. The Englishman subsequently defeated Talor Gooch by the same scoreline in round two before being eliminated at the group stages after halving with Webb Simpson in his third match.

Spectators have only recently started to return to the PGA Tour following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.