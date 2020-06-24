search
Golf News

"Shut up and listen" - Who's Brooks Koepka talking about now?

Golf News

"Shut up and listen" - Who's Brooks Koepka talking about now?

By Michael McEwan19 June, 2020
Don't expect Brooks Koepka to wear a microphone on the golf course any time soon.

The four-time major winner let rip at the suggestion after the opening round of the RBC Heritage.

With fans currently not allowed to attend PGA Tour events due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions, the tour, together with its broadcast partner CBS, has been trialling the idea of mic-ing up some of its players to take TV viewers closer to the action. 

During last week's Charles Schwab Challenge, for example, Rickie Fowler wore a microphone on all four days, with Adam Hadwin amongst those doing likewise at Harbour Town this week.

However, world No.4 Koepka thinks the move is completely unnecessary.

“I don’t understand why they want us to wear a mic when there’s a boom mic that stands ten feet away from every shot that I hit,” he said after opening with a four-under 67. “If the announcers would just shut up and listen, you could hear every word that we’re talking about.

"I don’t understand what the thing is. Half the time the lady’s holding a boom mic and she’s listening to everything we’re saying all the way down. If they would just shut up, they could hear everything.”

There are less than two months to go until Koepka attempts to win the US PGA Championship for a third year on the spin. 

It was recently announced that the event - rescheduled for TPC Harding Park in San Francisco from August 6-9 - would be going ahead being closed doors. Whilst disappointed by that news, Koepka agrees that it is the correct decision.

"We've got to do whatever we got to do to make us safe [and] keep the fans safe," he said. "Whatever it's going to be, it's going to be. Obviously, you'd like to have fans, but I understand with what's going on, it might not be possible."

