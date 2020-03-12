search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News"Sign my shovel!" - Fan 'ejected' for heckling Reed at Sawgrass

Golf News

"Sign my shovel!" - Fan 'ejected' for heckling Reed at Sawgrass

By Michael McEwan12 March, 2020
Patrick Reed The Players Championship TPC Sawgrass PGA Tour Cheating Golf fans Heckling No Laying Up Social media
Fan Heckles Patrick Reed

A spectator has reportedly been ejected from TPC Sawgrass during the opening round of the PLAYERS Championship for heckling Patrick Reed.

In a clip that has been widely shared on social media (and first noticed by the guys at No Laying Up), former Masters champion Reed is walking off the tee at the par-3 third when a fan says to him: "Hey Pat, would you sign my shovel?"

A security guard appears seconds later to tell the fan that he is being removed from the grounds. He is then seen being driven away, without protest, on a golf buggy. 

• Scottish Golf Show postponed until 2021

• Coronavirus: Full list of golf events impacted

Watch the footage below...

The remark is a reference to Reed's alleged cheating at the Hero World Challenge in December. 

The 29-year-old was accused of deliberately improving his lie in a bunker - not once, but twice. Despite multiple fellow pros calling him out for the incident, Reed denied any intent and was assessed with a two-shot penalty by the tournament officials. 

He has maintained his innocence ever since, despite being subjected to heckling at both the Presidents Cup and Sentry Tournament of Champions, and in spite of others - including Ryder Cup teammate Brooks Koepka - voicing their belief that he cheated.

WATCH - DUMBARNIE LINKS... FIRST REVIEW!

Ahead of this week's tournament, Reed tried again to play down the incident and the heat he has received from fans since the incident in December.

“I feel like, as a whole, the fans have been pretty good. You're always going to get a couple people here and there that are going to say something. That's normal, any sport you play."

The WGC-Mexico champion went on to double the hole after the fan's heckle. 

However, he won't have to endure any further interference from the fans this week after the PGA Tour announced earlier today that the remainder of the tournament would be played behind closed doors. 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Patrick Reed

Related Articles - The Players Championship

Related Articles - TPC Sawgrass

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Cheating

Related Articles - Golf fans

Related Articles - Heckling

Related Articles - Social media

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Dumbarnie Links - THE FIRST REVIEW!
Dumbarnie Links
play button
ESCAPE EVERY BUNKER… FIRST TIME! | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 2)
Bob Vokey
play button
HOW TO CHOOSE THE RIGHT WEDGES | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 1)
Bob Vokey
play button
Which Footjoy shoe should you be wearing?
FootJoy
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Official: Masters Tournament POSTPONED
PGA Tour confirms pros WILL be paid despite PLAYERS cancellation
CANCELLED! - Upcoming PGA Tour and LPGA events called off
"Sign my shovel!" - Fan 'ejected' for heckling Reed at Sawgrass
PGA Tour announces ban on fans at upcoming events

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
play button
Rotate behind the ball
Watch
play button
Maintaining your spine angle
Watch
play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow