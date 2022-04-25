search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News“Silly and complex”: Dylan Frittelli speaks out on rules incident

Golf News

“Silly and complex”: Dylan Frittelli speaks out on rules incident

By Jamie Hall18 April, 2022
dylan frittelli Ziregolf Instagram PGA Tour RBC Heritage Rules of Golf
Dylan Frittelli

Dylan Frittelli was caught up in one of the most unusual incidents we’ve seen for a long time on tour.

Playing the final round of the RBC Heritage, his ball got stuck in some low-hanging branches.

Rather than taking a drop, Frittelli opted to punch it out using his driver, before going on to make what he thought was an extraordinary par.

Unfortunately he was then handed a two-shot penalty because he was adjudged to have straddled his line while making the shot.

• Grace Crawford wins Helen Holm Open

• Matty Wilson wins Battle Trophy

After his round, Frittelli was clearly still unhappy with the ruling, posting a number of comments on a post by the ZireGolf Instagram account where he branded the rules “silly and complex”.

Several users also pointed out that a rules official was watching Frittelli hit the shot and did not point out it was illegal.

Responding to one comment, he said: “He didn’t think it was a breach of rule until the perfect video from behind surfaced. It was such an absurd shot that was in the moment I guess I didn’t look like a rules infraction. But officials are not meant to interfere unless you ask them a question.”

But fellow tour pro Emiliano Grillo insisted they have been known to wade in.

“I’m not exactly sure if it’s his job or not, just going to say this as an example when you are going to take a drop they usually remind you about the knee height, if you drop shoulder height and hit the shot you’re penalized,” he said.

Frittelli also insisted his swing path was in line with his shoulder, implying he should not have been penalised.

• Scottish Golf appoints Solheim Cup legend

• Is Anthony Kim set for a return to golf?

“If it went back more than 3 inches, it would track over my right shoulder,” Frittelli wrote, referring to his swing path. “With an open face. At what point are you ‘off the intended line'.

“Technically players are in breach when they open a wedge 70 degrees coz their face points back near their right foot.”

However, the South African was able to see the funny side, joking that he had used his “tree wood” for the unusual shot.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - dylan frittelli

Related Articles - Instagram

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - RBC Heritage

Related Articles - Rules of Golf

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

PGA Tour legend reveals what annoys him on the course
“They’re baiting players”: Twitter reacts to $50m LIV finale
Huge Open Championship record set to be smashed
Phil Mickelson on verge of comeback
Trump course to stage $50million LIV Golf finale

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
play button
A more upright posture for more consistency
Watch
play button
Keep your height for more consistency
Watch
play button
Control your rhythm and tempo
Watch
See all videos right arrow