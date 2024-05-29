Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

From TrackMan simulators to the longest course on the DP World Tour.

That’s the scenario facing Jordan Weber this week, who is ready to make a dream debut on the formerly known European Tour.

The 38-year-old from Iowa quit the game over a decade ago after a nasty case of the yips but will now tee it up for the first time as a professional.

And Weber will be the only man in Hamburg to earn a European Open berth from playing indoors.

He topped the Order of Merit on the NEXT Golf Tour, a series of 18-hole tournaments played exclusively on TrackMan simulators, to win the priceless reward.

• Charley Hull spotted ripping cigarette whilst signing autographs

• Adam Scott in race against time to save major record

“All these dreams of mine feel like they’re coming true,” he said.

“You watch some of those top players on tour [and think], ‘Oh wouldn’t it just be cool to play one round of golf with them?’ Now I get to play with the top guys.

“It doesn’t feel real. I’m so excited for it. It’s a dream come true.”

However, Weber has faced a nightmare start to the biggest week in his career. He travelled to Germany with extended family – but his golf clubs didn’t follow.

As of Monday night, the search for a replacement set of sticks was ongoing, with Weber left praying his clubs will arrive ahead of Thursday’s opening round.

• Nelly Korda unfazed in bid to extend winning run

• Angel Cabrera set for Masters return

Meanwhile, he will compete in three consecutive events on the Challenge Tour in August.

Weber also earned exemptions to play the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A, Vierumaki Finnish Challenge and the Indoor Golf Group Challenge in Sweden.

This week’s $2.5 million total prize purse is unknown territory for Weber, but he has been contesting plenty of cash in the indoor league.

His second win of the seven-event season, had a $30,000 winner’s check, pushing his seasonal earnings to $90,319.

That included a $15,000 bonus for topping the Order of Merit.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.