Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
From TrackMan simulators to the longest course on the DP World Tour.
That’s the scenario facing Jordan Weber this week, who is ready to make a dream debut on the formerly known European Tour.
The 38-year-old from Iowa quit the game over a decade ago after a nasty case of the yips but will now tee it up for the first time as a professional.
And Weber will be the only man in Hamburg to earn a European Open berth from playing indoors.
He topped the Order of Merit on the NEXT Golf Tour, a series of 18-hole tournaments played exclusively on TrackMan simulators, to win the priceless reward.
• Charley Hull spotted ripping cigarette whilst signing autographs
• Adam Scott in race against time to save major record
“All these dreams of mine feel like they’re coming true,” he said.
“You watch some of those top players on tour [and think], ‘Oh wouldn’t it just be cool to play one round of golf with them?’ Now I get to play with the top guys.
“It doesn’t feel real. I’m so excited for it. It’s a dream come true.”
However, Weber has faced a nightmare start to the biggest week in his career. He travelled to Germany with extended family – but his golf clubs didn’t follow.
As of Monday night, the search for a replacement set of sticks was ongoing, with Weber left praying his clubs will arrive ahead of Thursday’s opening round.
• Nelly Korda unfazed in bid to extend winning run
• Angel Cabrera set for Masters return
Meanwhile, he will compete in three consecutive events on the Challenge Tour in August.
Weber also earned exemptions to play the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A, Vierumaki Finnish Challenge and the Indoor Golf Group Challenge in Sweden.
This week’s $2.5 million total prize purse is unknown territory for Weber, but he has been contesting plenty of cash in the indoor league.
His second win of the seven-event season, had a $30,000 winner’s check, pushing his seasonal earnings to $90,319.
That included a $15,000 bonus for topping the Order of Merit.
ALL ABOUT THE US OPEN
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses