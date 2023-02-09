search
Singapore Classic: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

Golf News

Singapore Classic: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

By Lewis Fraser03 February, 2023
DP World Tour Singapore Classic golf on TV Betting Tips
Singapore Classic Preview

It's a trip to Singapore for the DP World Tour this week.

Laguna National is the host venue this week, a course which is regarded as one of the toughest in Asia. Players are going to come up against some pretty dramatic elevation changes, in the heat of Singapore.

It's so hot, in fact, that players will be allowed to wear shorts during tournament rounds, not something we often see on the DP World Tour.

The event was last part of the circuit in 2012, when Matteo Manassero was victorious, when it was the Barclays Singapore Open. Since then, it's been part of the Asian Tour, but is now part of the European circuit 11 years later.

The DP World Tour hasn't visited Singapore since 2014, when the Ballantine's Championship was played there. Although that event ran for seven years, it was only played in Singapore once. 

Here's the details on the week ahead.

Singapore Classic details

Course: Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

Course stats: 7,471 yards, par 72

Purse: $2,000,000

Singapore Classic betting tips

Here's who the bookies fancy this week...

Robert MacIntyre 14/1

Ryan Fox 14/1

Jordan Smith 18/1

Adri Arnaus 22/1

Alexander Bjork 25/1

Adrian Otaegui 28/1

Richard Mansell 33/1

Antoine Rozner 33/1

Rikuya Hoshino 45/1

Johannes Veerman 45/1

The bunkered Bet

Dan Bradbury 80/1

A recent winner on the DP World Tour, Bradbury has been performing well in 2023. In his last start at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, he had Rory McIlroy for company. He struggled that day, but it's all good experience for a young player whose game is moving the right direction. A good each way bet.

Singapore Classic how to watch

Here's how UK viewers can tune in this week...

Thursday: Sky Sports Golf 5.30am

Friday: Sky Sports Golf 5.30am

Saturday: Sky Sports Golf 5am

Sunday: Sky Sports Golf 5am

