Jessica Korda will finally return to the LPGA Tour later this winter in what will be her first start since May 2023.

Korda, who is the older sister of two-time major champion and former world No. 1 Nelly, has taken time away from the professional game after giving birth.

Per the LPGA Tour maternity rules, players are entitled to a 24-month medical exemption from the date of birth.

And after welcoming son Grayson into the world in 2024, Korda is now ready to return to action, with the six-time winner making her comeback at the Grant Thornton Invitational.

The event sees 16 teams come together with players from both the LPGA Tour and the PGA Tour.

Korda will team up Bud Cauley for the event, with her younger sister Nelly also in the field for the trip to Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida alongside Denny McCarthy.

It appears to be an earlier return that expected for the three-time Solheim Cup player, who had previously stated that her intentions were to be back in action in 2026.

In attendance at the Grant Thornton Invitational last December, Korda said: “I’m definitely itching to be able to play again, how much, I’m not so sure.

“I’ll take 2025 to assess and then per our maternity, 2026 is kind of what we’re shooting for.”

Discussing the impact of picking up a club for the first time after birth at the time, she added: “(I’m) Definitely sore. It’s been a year and some months that I didn’t hit any golf balls at all.

“It’s tough, my shoulder hurts, my forearm, my wrist, my glute muscles, that I hadn’t activated in that way for such a long time.”

It appears the 32-year-old has overcome these issues though, and fans can expect to see her back in action in a little under two months.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered