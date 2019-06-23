Sixteen-year-old amateur wins for SECOND time on LET

What were you doing when you were 16-years-old? Whatever it was, we’re guessing it didn’t involve winning a professional golf tournament for the second time.

But then, not everyone is Thai amateur star Atthaya Thitikul.

The 16-year-old has just won the Ladies European Thailand Championship for the second time in three years.

She finished with a five-under 67 on a weather-interrupted final day to win by five shots from Esther Henseleit.

Thitikul’s triumph at Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club two years ago – aged just 14 years, four months and three days – made her the youngest-known winner of a professional golf tournament.

She backed up that success with a phenomenal performance at the same venue, posting rounds of 69, 67, 63 (a course record) and 67 for a winning total of 266, 22-under-par.

At 16 years, four months and three days, the No.5 ranked amateur in the world is the youngest player to win two Ladies European Tour titles.

“It feels unreal,” said Thitikul, who was undistracted by a three-hour weather delay due to storms in the middle of her round. “I’m really pleased with all the things I’ve done in this tournament. I just put the ball where I wanted it.

“Since I won two years ago I’ve kept working hard and I’ve grown in confidence.”

German rookie Henseleit shot a final round of eight-under-par 64 and, as Thitikul is still an amateur, she collected the winner’s cheque for 45,000 Euros, propelling her to second on the LET Order of Merit.