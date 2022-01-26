Sky Sports extends deal to show DP World Tour and Ryder Cup

Sky Sports will continue to show the DP World Tour until 2024 after penning a new deal which also includes the next two Ryder Cups.

The broadcaster will show at least 32 live events each year, in addition to its existing coverage of the four mens’ majors, five womens’ majors and the PGA Tour.

It has also announced the introduction of featured groups coverage for Rolex Series tournaments, while Sky VIP customers will have the chance to access tournaments in the UK and Ireland.

Viewers will also continue to have access to masterclass sessions with former DP World Tour winners, as well as behind-the-scenes footage.

Sky has been in partnership with European Tour Group for around 30 years, and its coverage is provided by the likes of former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley, Butch Harmon, Laura Davies and Nick Dougherty.

“As we kickstart a record-breaking year of golf on Sky, we are thrilled to be extending our long-term partnership with the DP World Tour, further cementing Sky Sports as the home of golf in the UK and Ireland,” the broadcaster’s managing director Jonathan Licht said.

“This year our customers can enjoy the DP World Tour alongside our live coverage of all four men's majors, all five women's majors, the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour, all whilst they countdown the days to next year’s Ryder Cup in Rome, live exclusively on Sky Sports.”

European Tour Group chief executive Keith Pelley added: “Sky Sports have been a trusted partner to our tour as we continue to grow and transform, ensuring that fans of our sport in the UK and Ireland remain as close to the action as possible – with comprehensive live coverage of our events, world class analysis, and behind the scenes features.

“We’re delighted that our partnership will continue until the end of the 2024 season for the DP World Tour and will continue until 2025 for the Ryder Cup. As a tour, we are focused on giving fans innovative and insightful content, so we’re excited about what is to come in collaboration with the talented team at Sky.”