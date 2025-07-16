Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Sky Sports commentator Wayne Riley has claimed that golf desperately needs five-time major champion Rory McIlroy.

Speaking to bunkered.co.uk ahead of the 153rd Open, ‘Radar’ argued that there is no one else in the professional game like the Northern Irishman.

McIlroy is still trying to win for the first time since completing the career grand slam in April, but Riley hopes Royal Portrush can spark him back to life.

“I totally get the hangover,” the Australian said. “I totally get it. Now that he’s home, I think that Rory is back.

“I mean, what would that feel like? We can only put ourselves mentally in that position because none of us will ever win a career grand slam.

“They’re all beating Rory at the moment, and he won’t like that. And then if he can’t get inspired by next week at The Open, he might as well not play golf anymore.

“I mean, he doesn’t really need to play golf anymore, but the game of golf needs Rory McIlroy. We need him. I think he has a bigger personality than all the Americans.”

Riley continued: “He has a charisma, it’s nothing against the other guys, everything feels as though they know Rory McIlroy.

“He’s happy go lucky, family guy, his parents have done an incredible job. He hasn’t changed; I can tell you that is the truth. He just really hasn’t ever changed.

“And we need him big time. We need him for another ten years until hopefully we get another one, which they don’t come along very often.”

Riley added that he has never had any fear for McIlroy’s golf; despite admitting he needs to find a new Everest to climb.

McIlroy, 36, finished T47 at the PGA Championship and T19 at the US Open, although was never in contention at Quail Hollow or Oakmont.

Much has been made of the Masters champion’s form, but he did show signs of returning to his best in Scotland last week. McIlroy finished T2 at the Genesis Scottish Open after a T6 effort at the Travelers Championship.

Meanwhile, Riley reckons moving back to England will help the Holywood man finish the year strong.

“He’s ready for the Ryder Cup, too,” Radar said. “He’s moved back to England, and I think that’s going to really help him to come back after everything he’s accomplished in America.

“So, I think that’ll help. I’ve had no fear for Rory McIlroy whatsoever for his golf. I’ve had none. And Portrush next week, well, let’s just hope he starts better.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.