Royal Birkdale, Gleneagles, The Belfry and Muirfield. Those are just some of the most iconic UK venues that have played host to the Ryder Cup.

But where would you like to see the biennial battle take centre stage in your lifetime?

Well, that was the question Gary Williams posed to Sky Sports pundit Andrew Coltart on a recent episode of his show ‘5 Clubs’ on Golf Channel. And the Scot, of course, picked a venue in his homeland.

“Royal Dornoch,” he answered. Both men agreed the ‘little town’ in the Scottish Highlands wouldn’t be able to handle the world arriving at its No.1 golf course, but Coltart added: “I’d love to see them deal with that golf course.”

Williams replied: “If I could have my room at Links House, sign me up. That’s the holy land right there, that’s a good call.”

Of course, the championship layout at Dornoch is no stranger to big events. That’s why the internationally renowned venue was selected to host the 45th Curtis Cup between Great Britain and Ireland and the United States in 2028.

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, executive director – championships at the R&A, said: “We want to give elite amateur golfers world-class platforms to show us how well they can perform and that will certainly be the case at Royal Dornoch.

“The Championship Course has earned worldwide acclaim and it promises to be a wonderful occasion in the rich history of the Curtis Cup.”

Neil Hampton, General Manager at Royal Dornoch, added: “As a club, we want to support the highest level of amateur golf and believe our Championship Course will provide a fitting platform for the players.

“We have worked closely with the R&A on a number of championships in the past and we look forward to continuing that relationship to make it one of the best matches possible.

Royal Dornoch previously welcomed The Amateur Championship in 1985 and the Scottish Men’s Amateur Championship most recently in 2023.

Meanwhile, the R&A Women’s and Men’s Senior Amateur championships were held over the famed links in 2022, with the Vagliano and Junior Vagliano trophy matches also staged at Dornoch two years ago.

It’s hoped one day that Royal Dornoch will be named a Walker Cup venue. The Ryder Cup? One can dream.

